Former Partner Rats Out Nomura To The SEC

William L. Givens, the former chairman of the Japan Fund, has targeted Nomura for their failure to live up to their objectives associated with the strategic partnership the company has with the Japan Fund, according to FT Alphaville.



The report, thus far, is somewhat vague, but it clearly points to William Givens as stepping forward with complaint about how Nomura handled their business. Notably, the 9 funds the partnership manages were meant to be worth billions, but, instead are only worth $231 million.

