This map shows just how much Britain is dominating European fintech

Ahead of London Fintech Week next week, the organisers have on Thursday put out some research into global fintech (financial technology) investment over the last 5 years.

The research, from consultancy William Garrity Associates, shows pretty clearly that Britain is a huge hub for investment.

Over 10% of global fintech investment has gone to the UK and startups based here have pulled in more than the rest of Europe combined.

The UK’s $US5.4 billion (£3.5 billion) of total investment is still dwarfed by the US though, which pulled in $US31.6 billion (£20.5 billion) of the total $US49.7 billion (£32.3 billion) invested globally as the above map shows.

The research also points out that fintech investment is exploding right now — 25% of the entire $US49.7 billion invested over the last 5 years has been just in the first half of this year. That’s $US12.7 billion (£8.2 billion) being pumped into fintech companies around the world just six months.

Big deals for UK fintech companies include international money transfer business TranferWise raising $US58 million (£37.7 billion) from Silicon Valley VC firm Andreessen Horowitz at the start of the year and peer-to-peer small business loan platform Funding Circle raising $US150 million (£97 million) in April.

The William Garrity research shows the three biggest areas of investment globally are payments, loans, and finance-specific cyber security.

