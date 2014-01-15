Elderly Florida Man Allegedly Attacked A Man For Having Too Many Items In The Wal-Mart Express Lane

Mugshot William Golladay

A 77-year-old man has been charged with felony battery for allegedly threatening a man in the express lane of a Florida Wal-Mart because he had more than 20 items in his cart, NBC South Florida reports.

William E. Golladay allegedly started counting the items in 65-year-old John L. Malherbe’s motorised shopping cart as he was checking out.

Once Golladay realised Malherbe was buying more than 20 items, he allegedly flew into a rage and told Malherbe he couldn’t use that register, according to ABC 7. Malherbe says he told Golladay to back off, and Golladay allegedly responded by pushing his shopping cart into Malherbe.

Wal-Mart employees reportedly kicked Golladay out of the store, but he allegedly came back with his fists raised to threaten Malherbe again.

A probable cause affidavit states that Golladay “appeared out of control,” according to NBC.

