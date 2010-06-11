William Cohan: Goldman Sachs Needs Its Own HD Spillcam

Everyone’s been coming up with explanations for how the Deepwater blowout is somehow analogous to the financial crisis. Nobody can avoid the temptation of drawing an analogy.



The latest comes from William Cohan, writing at NYT.com:

Although there is no equivalent (yet) of the “spill-cam” in front 200 West Street — the site of Goldman’s sparkling $2.1 billion headquarters building across from Ground Zero — perhaps there should be, because it sure seems that what Goldman and other Wall Street firms are manufacturing every day has proved every bit as toxic as what’s spewing from a pipe at the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico. High-def, please.

