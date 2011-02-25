Another Bombshell: This Army General Ordered Troops To Perform PsyOps On America's Own Politicians

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

This will be the story of the day.RollingStone writer Michael Hastings, who of course ended Stanley McChrystal’s career, has a new report about the army employing psychological operations on visiting US Senators in Afghanistan in order to get them to commit to more funding and troops.



Seriously.

The orders, which are in contravention of the law, were given by three-star general William Caldwell. They were delivered over a four-month period last year, despite the protests of the officers under him.

The list of Senators of those targeted is long:

John McCain, Joe Lieberman, Jack Reed, Al Franken and Carl Levin; Rep. Steve Israel of the House Appropriations Committee; Adm. Mike Mullen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; the Czech ambassador to Afghanistan; the German interior minister, and a host of influential think-tank analysts.

