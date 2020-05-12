Lawyer for the man who recorded the video of Ahmaud Arbery's killing gave a strange interview in which he belittled his client's education and denied a connection with the McMichaels

Screenshot/CNN CNN anchor Chris Cuomo (centre) interviews William ‘Roddy’ Bryan (left) Kevin Gough, Bryan’s attorney (right) on May 11, 2020.

The man who recorded the video of Ahmaud Arbery’s death gave a strange interview alongside his lawyer on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” on Monday night.

Arbery, 25, was fatally shot outside Brunswick, Georgia, on February 23, while his family said he was out for a jog. He was unarmed during the incident, which was captured on video by a witness in a nearby car, later identified as William “Roddy” Bryan.

In the police report on Arbery’s shooting, Gregory McMichael, who has been arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault, stated that someone named “Roddy” was there at the scene of the crime.

In an interview with CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” on Monday night, Bryan and his lawyer, Kevin Gough, deflected questions about why Bryan was at the scene and defended his role as a witness to the shooting.

Gough also appeared to belittle his client’s education level, saying that his client “is a mechanic with a high school education” and shouldn’t be asked substantive questions about the case.

Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault on May 7.

In a Glynn County police report, Gregory McMichael stated that someone named “Roddy” was there at the scene of the crime.

According to the report, Gregory McMichael claimed that Arbery appeared to resemble a suspect in a series of break-ins that occurred in the neighbourhood. McMichael said that after seeing Arbery in his front yard, he and his son decided to grab their guns and follow him.

While following Arbery in their truck, the McMichaels “attempted to cut off [Arbery],” according to the report.

“McMichael stated [Arbery] turned around and began running back the direction from which he came and ‘Roddy ‘ attempted to block him, which was unsuccessful,” the report says.

Speaking to Bryan and his attorney Kevin Gough, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo questioned the circumstances surrounding Bryan’s presence at the scene.

“In the police report, the McMichaels referred to a ‘Roddy,’ I’m assuming that was you, yes?” Cuomo asked both men plainly.

Reuters Gregory McMichael (left) and Travis McMichael (right).

“OK, hold on Chris,” Gough responded, preventing his client from responding. He told a confused Cuomo that he “knew what we can talk about without causing problems for anybody.”

“This man cannot be answering substantive questions about the case,” Gough said.

Cuomo moved on, asking Bryan directly how he came to “be in the car videotaping that day.”

Gough interrupted, saying that they were “not going there.” Cuomo then asked Gough to explain why he was “afraid of the facts of this case.”

“Sir, I’m not afraid of anything,” Gough said to Cuomo. “You are a brilliant, very capable lawyer, and you are a very good prosecutor.”

Gough continued: “My client is a mechanic with a high-school education, and if you’ve ever been to the high schools around here, that’s not necessarily saying much.”

A stunned Cuomo defended Bryan’s education, saying that his education level didn’t exempt him from answering questions about the case.

“Just for the record, I do not believe that a level of education is in any way commensurate with common sense or savvy or understanding,” Cuomo said. “I don’t care that he only went to high school, plenty of people have done that and achieved great things, let alone know why the heck they were in a car videotaping something like this.”

Gough defended his client, saying he “has done nothing wrong” and “has committed no crime.”

“He is not considered part of the altercation, Chris,” Gough said. “He’s a witness, and that’s all he’s ever been.”

“There is no relationship whatsoever between Roddy and the McMichaels,” he added.

Bryan told Cuomo that he was “very sorry to [Arbery’s] family,” though he did not elaborate on his role in the event.

You can watch the complete interview here:

The man behind the video of the Ahmaud Arbery shooting declines to answer some of @ChrisCuomo’s questions but says he is “very sorry to the family” and says he hopes the tape “brings justice… and peace to the family.” https://t.co/jSDfXVS94x pic.twitter.com/t5uaRNd6Cy — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) May 12, 2020

Gough has previously said that Bryan is receiving death threats and lost his job following the release of the video. Gough said Bryan willingly shared the video with law enforcement and is fully cooperating with the investigation.

“Bryan, his fiancee, his children, his siblings, and other family members, friends and neighbours now live in fear despite the fact that Mr. Bryan has committed no crime and fully cooperated with the investigation into the shooting,” Gough said in a statement.

In an interview with Insider’s Sarah Al-Arshani, the lawyer representing Arbery’s father said that the person who shot the video of the killing should be “considered an accomplice.”

