Morgan Stanley Did Not Forgive Banker Accused Of Stabbing Cab Driver Even Though Charges Were Dropped

Photo: Mugshots.com

Although the charges were dropped against William Bryan Jennings, the Morgan Stanley managing director accused of stabbing a taxi driver, the bank did not forgive him, The Wall Street Journal’s Aaron Lucchetti reports. From the Journal (emphasis ours):



He was fired in early October, two weeks before the criminal case died. A brief letter to him didn’t go into much detail, but Morgan Stanley officials have said Mr. Jennings breached the securities firm’s 22-page code of conduct, according to people familiar with the matter.

Now the banker, who goes by “Bryan,” and his former bosses are in a tug of war over millions of dollars in deferred compensation that Mr. Jennings accumulated during his 19-year career at the New York company.

According to the report, the bank is trying to clawback millions from Jennings. A source close to Jennings told the paper he believes he is owed as much as $5 million in deferred compensation.

The cab incident occurred last December following a holiday party during a ride from the city to the banker’s Darien, Connecticut home.

The banker came forward after a news article ran about the incident and he was arrested on February 29th. The bank also placed him on leave.

