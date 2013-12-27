Florida Teen Charged With Murder After His Mother's Beaten Body Was Found On Christmas Eve

A Florida teenager was charged with premeditated murder after his mum was found beaten and stabbed to death on Christmas Eve, the Northwest Florida Daily News reports.

William Brandon Aydelott, 17, was arrested Tuesday evening for allegedly killing his mum, Sharon Aydelott, a middle school science teacher.

Police found him at a nearby house where he’d been staying since September because he’d been arguing with his mother.

He calmly confessed to the killing after police took him in, according to a police report cited by Northwest Florida Daily News.

Police say the mum was found in her home with a kitchen knife sticking out of her eye socket. Her throat was slashed, and she had been beaten with a baseball bat.

Neighbours told Fox 10 that Sharon Aydelott was a single mum who also had a young daughter living at home. She and her son William had “issues” recently, and he had been kicked out of the house, Fox reported.

“It just shows the state of our times I guess,” a neighbour, Loree Rhodes, told Fox. “There’s just so much violence and that’s sad too.”

