There Might Be A Big Problem With Obama's Pick To Police Antitrust Cases

Photo: Congress

A nomination hearing on President Obama’s pick to head the DOJ’s antitrust division went smoothly, but Republicans have hinted at possible skeletons in his closet.Senate Republicans are considering making the unusual move of discussing the nomination of William Baer in secret later this week, the Blog of the Legal Times reported Monday.



Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans “have concerns with issues that were brought forward in the standard background investigation,” a spokeswoman for Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, told the Legal Times.

As part of their investigation, Senators obtained an FBI background check that examined his life back to the age of 18. But it’s unclear what exactly might be concerning the committee, the Legal Times reported.

Baer, who heads the antitrust group at Arnold & Porter, has previously served on the FTC and received a number of awards in the private and public sector, according to a run-down on his vitals from Main Justice.

Business Insider reached out to him for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

DON’T MISS: The Law School ‘Shark Tank’ Is Literally Driving Students Crazy >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.