Couple In Their 60s Accused Of Murdering Socialite In Colorado Resort Town

Mugshot William F. Styler III and Nancy Christine Styler

Two people have been arrested in connection with the first alleged murder to be investigated in a Colorado resort town in more than a decade, ABC News reports.

A married couple — 65-year-old William F. Styler III and 62-year-old Nancy Christine Styler — has been accused of killing a socialite in Aspen, Colo. They have been charged with first-degree murder for the death of 57-year-old Nancy Pfister, according to the Aspen Daily News.

The couple rented Pfister’s house while she was on an extended vacation to Australia. Pfister’s parents co-founded the Buttermilk Mountain ski area near Aspen.

Police have not discussed a possible motive for the killing or released Pfister’s manner of death, but Pfister hinted at problems with her tenants in a Facebook post in January.

CBS News published her Facebook post: “I’m still in Australia and I’d like to stay in Australia but the people that were supposedly taking care of my house are not doing what they said they would do. I put the rent very low so they would take care of my dog … if you have any ideas how to help me get someone in the house around February 22 it would be great thank you!!!”

Her body was found days after she returned home from her trip.

