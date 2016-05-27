William and Kate sent the most delightful thank-you note to everyone who congratulated them on their anniversary

Julie Zeveloff
Royal thank youTwitter/@pdratcliffeBest. Mail. Ever.

Think it would be fun to get mail with a royal return address? Turns out you can, and from Prince William and Kate Middleton, no less. All you have to do is send them well wishes for a special occasion.

The royal couple sent a thank-you note to every person who mailed them cards or gifts for their fifth anniversary, according to People

Photographer (and royal mail recipient) Paul Ratcliffe tweeted a photo of the card, which features a never-before-seen photo of the royal couple:

 Inside, the note contained a sweet message: 

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were so touched that you took the trouble to write as you did on the occasion of their 5th Wedding Anniversary. It really was most thoughtful of you and Their Royal Highnesses send you their warmest thanks and best wishes.”

William and Kate have a good reputation when it comes to thank-yous. The couple sent similar messages to well-wishers afer Kate announced her first pregnancy, and again after the birth of Prince George.

The card following Prince George’s birth also featured a photo that had not been publically released:

Prince william 600Kensington Palace

