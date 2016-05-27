William and Kate sent the most delightful thank-you note to everyone who congratulated them on their anniversary

Think it would be fun to get mail with a royal return address? Turns out you can, and from Prince William and Kate Middleton, no less. All you have to do is send them well wishes for a special occasion.

The royal couple sent a thank-you note to every person who mailed them cards or gifts for their fifth anniversary, according to People.

Photographer (and royal mail recipient) Paul Ratcliffe tweeted a photo of the card, which features a never-before-seen photo of the royal couple:

Lovely thank you card received from TRH The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge for their 5th Wedding anniversary pic.twitter.com/YXKpytnZvC

— Paul Ratcliffe (@pdratcliffe) 25 May 2016

Inside, the note contained a sweet message:

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were so touched that you took the trouble to write as you did on the occasion of their 5th Wedding Anniversary. It really was most thoughtful of you and Their Royal Highnesses send you their warmest thanks and best wishes.”

Who would have thought my twitter would go into melt-down after I received a thank you card from the Cambridges!! pic.twitter.com/mNx8fiAtsA

— Paul Ratcliffe (@pdratcliffe) 25 May 2016

William and Kate have a good reputation when it comes to thank-yous. The couple sent similar messages to well-wishers afer Kate announced her first pregnancy, and again after the birth of Prince George.

The card following Prince George’s birth also featured a photo that had not been publically released:

