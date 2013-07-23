William And Kate Release First Statement Thanking Hospital Staff

‘Royal couple thanked the hospital for the ‘tremendous care the three of us have received.’

New parents



Prince William and Kate Middleton are thankful for the staff at St. Mary’s hospital where “the three of us” received care. The royal couple released their first official statement early Tuesday:

“We would like to thank the staff at the Lindo Wing and the whole hospital for the tremendous care the three of us have received. We know it has been a very busy period for the hospital and we would like to thank everyone – staff, patients and visitors – for their understanding during this time.”

A spokesman for Kensington Palace added, “Mother, son and father are all doing well this morning.”

The new family of three is expected to make their public debut before leaving the hospital today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.