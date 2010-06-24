Man Who Died In Gulf Was Despondent Over The Spill And Committed Suicide

Joe Weisenthal
Shadow Silhouette

Some depressing news regarding one of the Gulf deaths reported earlier.

From the LA Times:

William Allen Kruse, 55, a charter boat captain recently hired by BP as a vessel of opportunity out of Gulf Shores, Ala., died Wednesday morning before 7:30 a.m. of a gunshot to the head, likely self-inflicted, authorities said.

“He had been quite despondent about the oil crisis,” said Stan Vinson, coroner for Baldwin County, which includes Gulf Shores.

