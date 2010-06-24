Man Who Died In Gulf Was Despondent Over The Spill And Committed Suicide

Some depressing news regarding one of the Gulf deaths reported earlier.
William Allen Kruse, 55, a charter boat captain recently hired by BP as a vessel of opportunity out of Gulf Shores, Ala., died Wednesday morning before 7:30 a.m. of a gunshot to the head, likely self-inflicted, authorities said.
“He had been quite despondent about the oil crisis,” said Stan Vinson, coroner for Baldwin County, which includes Gulf Shores.
