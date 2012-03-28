WILLEM BUITER: Spain Is Likely To Enter Into Some Kind Of Troika Program This Year

Citi’s top conomist Willem Buiter has been warning about Spain a lot latley, and in a new client note he reiterates the worries he has.



MarketWatch:

The risk of a Spanish debt restructuring is higher now than it’s been since the beginning of the crisis, said Citigroup Inc. chief economist William Buiter in a research comment published Wednesday. “Spain looks likely to enter some form of a troika program this year, as a condition for further European Central Bank support for the Spanish sovereign and/or Spanish banks,” said the former Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member.

This is a reiteration of comments he made elsewhere in the media. See here for mroe on his recent pronouncements >

