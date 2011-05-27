Here's The Brand New Forecast From Citi's Top Economist Willem Buiter

Photo: Wikipedia

Citi’s Chief Economist Willem Buiter is out with a new global economic outlook.There’s a lot of meat to it, but here are the key points:



Strong global growth this year and next. Global GDP of 3.5%-4% each of the next two years. US GDP will recover by strong business investment and lower energy costs.

The ECB will signal another rate hike, probably coming in July.

The EMU credit crisis is not going away, and there’s a good chance of restructuring in Greece, Ireland, and Portugal, while the fiscal slippage risks in Spain aren’t totally appreciated.

The reputational capital of the US continues to erode, as the dollar slides despite strong dollar rhetoric.

But in the short term, expect the dollar to rise.

