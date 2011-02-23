FORGET THE BRICs: Citi's Willem Buiter Presents The 11 "3G" Countries That Will Win The Future

Photo: ap

Forget the BRICs and other fancy emerging market acronyms.In a monster new report, Citi economist Willem Buiter introduces a group of countries he calls the 3G countries. 3G stands for “Global Growth Generators”:



In the previous section, we presented our growth forecasts for 2010 to 2050, and discussed the main drivers of growth. In this section, we consider a few countries that stand out in terms of their growth potential over the next four decades. As part of that effort, we construct the 3G Index, which is a weighted average of six growth drivers that we and the literature surveyed in earlier

sections consider important. The six components of the index are (1) a measure of domestic saving/ investment, (2) a measure of demographicprospects, (3) a measure of health, (4) a measure of education, (5) a measure of the quality of institutions and policies, and (6) a measure of trade

openness.

Bangladesh 2010 GDP per capita: $1735 Average growth 2010-2050: 6.3% 3G Index Score: 0.39 Source: Citi: Global Growth Generators China 2010 GDP per capita: 7430 Average growth 2010-2050: 5.0% 3G Index Score: .81 Source: Citi: Global Growth Generators Egypt 2010 GDP per capita: $5878 Average growth 2010-2050: 5.0 3G Index Score: .37 Source: Citi: Global Growth Generators India 2010 GDP per capita: $3298 Average growth 2010-2050: 6.4% 3G Index Score: 0.71 Source: Citi: Global Growth Generators Indonesia 2010 GDP per capita: $4363 Average growth 2010-2050: 5.6% 3G Index Score: 0.70 Source: Citi: Global Growth Generators Iraq 2010 GDP per capita: $3538 Average growth 2010-2050: 6.1% 3G Index Score: 0.70 Source: Citi: Global Growth Generators Mongolia 2010 GDP per capita: $3764 Average growth 2010-2050: 6.3% 3G Index Score: 0.63 Source: Citi: Global Growth Generators Nigeria 2010 GDP per capita: $2335 Average growth 2010-2050: 6.9% 3G Index Score: 0.25 Source: Citi: Global Growth Generators Philippines 2010 GDP per capita: $3684 Average growth 2010-2050: 5.5% 3G Index Score: 0.60% Source: Citi: Global Growth Generators Sri Lanka 2010 GDP per capita: $4988 Average growth 2010-2050: 5.5% 3G Index Score: 0.33 Source: Citi: Global Growth Generators Vietnam 2010 GDP per capita: $3108 Average growth 2010-2050: 6.4% 3G INdex Score: 0.86 Source: Citi: Global Growth Generators Now for another perspective on the future Meet the MAVINS >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.