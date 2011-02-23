FORGET THE BRICs: Citi's Willem Buiter Presents The 11 "3G" Countries That Will Win The Future

Photo: ap
Forget the BRICs and other fancy emerging market acronyms.In a monster new report, Citi economist Willem Buiter introduces a group of countries he calls the 3G countries. 3G stands for “Global Growth Generators”:
In the previous section, we presented our growth forecasts for 2010 to 2050, and discussed the main drivers of growth. In this section, we consider a few countries that stand out in terms of their growth potential over the next four decades. As part of that effort, we construct the 3G Index, which is a weighted average of six growth drivers that we and the literature surveyed in earlier
sections consider important. The six components of the index are (1) a measure of domestic saving/ investment, (2) a measure of demographicprospects, (3) a measure of health, (4) a measure of education, (5) a measure of the quality of institutions and policies, and (6) a measure of trade
openness.
2010 GDP per capita: $1735
Average growth 2010-2050: 6.3%
3G Index Score: 0.39
Source: Citi: Global Growth Generators
2010 GDP per capita: 7430
Average growth 2010-2050: 5.0%
3G Index Score: .81
Source: Citi: Global Growth Generators
2010 GDP per capita: $5878
Average growth 2010-2050: 5.0
3G Index Score: .37
Source: Citi: Global Growth Generators
2010 GDP per capita: $3298
Average growth 2010-2050: 6.4%
3G Index Score: 0.71
Source: Citi: Global Growth Generators
2010 GDP per capita: $4363
Average growth 2010-2050: 5.6%
3G Index Score: 0.70
Source: Citi: Global Growth Generators
2010 GDP per capita: $3538
Average growth 2010-2050: 6.1%
3G Index Score: 0.70
Source: Citi: Global Growth Generators
2010 GDP per capita: $3764
Average growth 2010-2050: 6.3%
3G Index Score: 0.63
Source: Citi: Global Growth Generators
2010 GDP per capita: $2335
Average growth 2010-2050: 6.9%
3G Index Score: 0.25
Source: Citi: Global Growth Generators
2010 GDP per capita: $3684
Average growth 2010-2050: 5.5%
3G Index Score: 0.60%
Source: Citi: Global Growth Generators
2010 GDP per capita: $4988
Average growth 2010-2050: 5.5%
3G Index Score: 0.33
Source: Citi: Global Growth Generators
2010 GDP per capita: $3108
Average growth 2010-2050: 6.4%
3G INdex Score: 0.86
Source: Citi: Global Growth Generators
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.