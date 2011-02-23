FORGET THE BRICs: Citi's Willem Buiter Presents The 11 "3G" Countries That Will Win The Future

Joe Weisenthal
egypt

Photo: ap

Forget the BRICs and other fancy emerging market acronyms.In a monster new report, Citi economist Willem Buiter introduces a group of countries he calls the 3G countries. 3G stands for “Global Growth Generators”:

In the previous section, we presented our growth forecasts for 2010 to 2050, and discussed the main drivers of growth. In this section, we consider a few countries that stand out in terms of their growth potential over the next four decades. As part of that effort, we construct the 3G Index, which is a weighted average of six growth drivers that we and the literature surveyed in earlier
sections consider important. The six components of the index are (1) a measure of domestic saving/ investment, (2) a measure of demographicprospects, (3) a measure of health, (4) a measure of education, (5) a measure of the quality of institutions and policies, and (6) a measure of trade
openness.

Bangladesh

2010 GDP per capita: $1735

Average growth 2010-2050: 6.3%

3G Index Score: 0.39

Source: Citi: Global Growth Generators

China

2010 GDP per capita: 7430

Average growth 2010-2050: 5.0%

3G Index Score: .81

Source: Citi: Global Growth Generators

Egypt

2010 GDP per capita: $5878

Average growth 2010-2050: 5.0

3G Index Score: .37

Source: Citi: Global Growth Generators

India

2010 GDP per capita: $3298

Average growth 2010-2050: 6.4%

3G Index Score: 0.71

Source: Citi: Global Growth Generators

Indonesia

2010 GDP per capita: $4363

Average growth 2010-2050: 5.6%

3G Index Score: 0.70

Source: Citi: Global Growth Generators

Iraq

2010 GDP per capita: $3538

Average growth 2010-2050: 6.1%

3G Index Score: 0.70

Source: Citi: Global Growth Generators

Mongolia

2010 GDP per capita: $3764

Average growth 2010-2050: 6.3%

3G Index Score: 0.63

Source: Citi: Global Growth Generators

Nigeria

2010 GDP per capita: $2335

Average growth 2010-2050: 6.9%

3G Index Score: 0.25

Source: Citi: Global Growth Generators

Philippines

2010 GDP per capita: $3684

Average growth 2010-2050: 5.5%

3G Index Score: 0.60%

Source: Citi: Global Growth Generators

Sri Lanka

2010 GDP per capita: $4988

Average growth 2010-2050: 5.5%

3G Index Score: 0.33

Source: Citi: Global Growth Generators

Vietnam

2010 GDP per capita: $3108

Average growth 2010-2050: 6.4%

3G INdex Score: 0.86

Source: Citi: Global Growth Generators

Now for another perspective on the future

Meet the MAVINS >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.