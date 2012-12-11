Law Professor Gets In The Holiday Spirit With The Grinchiest Job Posting We've Seen Yet

Law school students are in a ton of debt these days. But is their financial situation so dire they’d take a job as a holiday shopper?



Apparently so if you listen to one Willamette University College of Law professor.

The unnamed professor sent an email to Willamette students seeking a “personal assistant to help with activities including errands, organisation, Christmas gift-wrapping and mailing,” Above The Law reported Friday.

The professor is offering to pay $15 an hour as long as the student works 10 to 15 hours for the next two weeks.

Employment in the legal sector has dropped so drastically students are accusing their deans of raping them financially and even professors are acknowledging how bad things have become for students.

But have things really become so bad a student paying thousands in tuition would be willing to take such a menial job? Let us know in the comments what you think.

DON’T MISS: Law Office Says Don’t Expect Jobs Any Time Soon Since Obama Was Reelected >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.