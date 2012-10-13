Charges Have Been Dropped Against The Morgan Stanley Exec Arrested For Stabbing A Cab Driver

Photo: Mugshots.com

Charges have been dropped against the Morgan Stanley managing director accused of stabbing a cab driver on a late night ride home to Darien, Connecticut, Bloomberg’s John Dillon reports.In case you missed it, last December a cab driver, Mohammad Ammar, claimed that bond underwriting chief William Bryan Jennings had stabbed him with a 2 1/2 inch blade. He also alleged that Jennings told the Egyptian immigrant to “go back to his country.”Jennings was subsequently arrested and charged with assault and hate crime.



Ammar claimed that the altercation started because Jennings refused to pay their agreed upon fare of $204.

Jennings pleaded not guilty on March 9th, and by March 28th, his attorney, Eugene Riccio, had filed a motion to dismiss the case due to “”material misstatements and omissions from the Affidavit to the degree that the case should be dismissed.”

Now it looks like the charges have been dropped, though Riccio says that he is still working on the case (from Bloomberg):

“I’m aware that the charges are being dropped,” Detective Chester Perkowski of the Darien Police Department said today in an interview. He declined to comment further…

Eugene Riccio, Jennings’s attorney, wouldn’t confirm that the case had been abandoned.

“All I’m saying is we’re showing up,” he said today in a phone interview. “We have a court date Monday, and we’re going to be there.”

Ahmad’s attorney could not be reached for comment, says Bloomberg.

