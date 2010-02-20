Will You Pay For Hulu On The iPad? It May Be Your Only Choice

From All Things D:



Will Hulu come to the iPad? Probably. One day. But you better get ready to pay for it.

Hulu and its owners — three of the big broadcast TV networks — want to bring some version of the Web video service to Apple’s device.

But the most likely scenario is one where access to Hulu on the iPad comes as part of a subscription package, multiple people familiar with the company tell me.

