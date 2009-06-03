Will You Pay $800 For The Nokia N97?

Palm’s (PALM) Pre launches this Saturday. Apple (AAPL) could unveil a new iPhone next Monday. But don’t forget about Nokia (NOK), the biggest phone maker in the world. It’s finally unveiled its long-awaited flagship smartphone, the N97.

Nokia hopes to sell about 10 million of them, matching the success of its last flagship, the N95. At $780 before subsidies, that’ll be a nice chunk of revenue and profits.

But don’t count on seeing many of them in the U.S. unless Nokia can find a carrier to subsidise them. And given the two major GSM carriers’ prior commitments — AT&T (T) to Apple’s iPhone and T-Mobile (DT) to Google’s (GOOG) Android platform — that’s not very likely.

