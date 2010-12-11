Will You Buy An iPad 2? [POLL]

Drips and drabs of information are leaking out on the next version of the iPad. We have enough information at this point to create a reasonably well-informed opinion about what Apple’s planning.



In brief, we can expect iPad 2 to be slimmer, lighter, sport a front and rear camera, have a sharper screen, and possibly have an SD card reader. It may even have better battery life and a stronger processor.

Those are all nice features, but are they enough to get people to toss aside their current iPad for a new one? Are they enough to entice the people that didn’t buy an iPad this year to take the plunge?

Let us know in the poll below!

