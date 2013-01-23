POLL: Will You Buy The New Surface Pro Tablet?

Microsoft will begin selling its new Surface Pro tablet on Feb. 9 starting at $899 in the U.S. and Canada.



The Surface Pro is a bit different than the Surface RT tablet that launched last October. The Pro runs the full version of Windows 8 and is able to run older Windows 7 apps. It’s kind of like a regular laptop crammed into a tablet form factor.

But there are some caveats. If you want the full Surface experience, you’ll also need to buy the special keyboard cover that snaps on the bottom of the tablet. The cheapest Touch Cover starts at $120. Plus, the Surface Pro has pretty bad battery life –– about 5 hours –– so it’s not very portable.

So do you want a Surface Pro? Answer in the poll below and explain why or why not in the comments.

