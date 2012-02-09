Will Yahoo Buy LivingSocial? Source: "Ah, No."

Photo: Business Insider / Matthew Lynley

Yahoo has to acquire $5 billion worth of operating businesses as a part of the of its Asian assets.Because of that, we’ve heard some speculation that Yahoo could end up owning LivingSocial, the number two to Groupon in the group-buying space.



We asked a source familiar with Yahoo’s M&A strategy if this will happen.

The answer: “[LivingSocial] lost $600 million last year. Ah, no.”

