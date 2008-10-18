EA's "Spore" Designer Has No Problem With DRM (ERTS)

Angry gaming nerds continue to froth at the mouth over DRM protection in Electronic Arts’ (ERTS) Spore, and gaming industry leaders continue to ignore them.



Earlier this week EA CEO John Riccitiello called DRM unfortunate-but-necessary, equating putting locks on software with putting locks on your car or your home. Yesterday Spore designer Will Wright chipped in for the first time, and tacitly endorsed DRM — by not complaining about it. Via Kotaku:

It was something I probably should have tuned into more. It was a corporate decision to go with DRM on Spore… For most players it’s not an issue, it’s a pretty small percentage, but some people do like wiping their hard disk and installing it 20 times or they want to play it 10 years later.

Translation: I’m glad EA put DRM locks on Spore, and almost everyone who’s not a pirate isn’t really affected. I’m certainly not going to say anything against it.

Think that’s a cynical take? Consider another interview Wright gave to MTV in September in which he said his primary goal with Spore wasn’t to make art, it was sales.

We looked at the Metacritic scores for “Sims 2″, which was around 90, and something like “Half-Life”, which was 97, and we decided — quite a while back — that we would rather have the Metacritic and sales of “Sims 2″ than the Metacritic and sales of “Half-Life.”

