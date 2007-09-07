Will WPP Buy SpotRunner?

WPP CEO Martin Sorrell told Bloomberg this week that he’s about to buy another Web asset soon, and the NY Post thinks it’s Spot Runner. Or something — maybe a Web analytics company, Holly Sanders hedges. But she seems pretty convinced that it’s Spot Runner, which lets small businesses create their own tv ads and buy airtime. Last year WPP particpated in a $40 million round that valued Spot Runner at $300 million; earlier this year WPP purchased 24/7 Real Media. NY Post.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.