Why "Watchmen" Can't Be Saved

This weekend’s Watchmen is arguably the most-anticipated Q1 movie in years.



Hollywood will be watching to see if the $150 million it took to make the film and God-know-how-much in legal fees it cost to get it to the theatres on time will be worth it for Warner Bros., still basking in its Dark Knight success.

Already, it’s not looking good: prospects for weeks-long multiplex domination are slim and reviews aren’t particulary good (to be charitable).

According to surveys released Monday night, the film, which is tracking strongly with die-hard fans of the comic books, lacks the appeal among teenage boys necessary to make it a hit.

Here’s more, detailed information on what tracking for the movie shows, according to the LA Times:

Rival distribution executives said the tracking surveys show that “Watchmen” holds remarkably strong appeal among older males but less interest among teenage boys and men in their 20s, and still less passion from women of any age.

Compared with the tracking studies of audience interest for [director Zack Snyder’s last hit film] “300” conducted a week before it opened, the “Watchmen” numbers are highly similar, but with differences.

“Watchmen” is showing similar “awareness” — a measure of how many filmgoers know a film is coming out — as did “300” a week before it opened. And “definite interest,” a stronger measure, is nearly identical. Both films are R-rated.

But men under 25 were less aware and less interested in attending “Watchmen” than men over 25. At the same time, women of all ages were significantly less interested in “Watchmen” than men.

This data suggests Watchmen‘s opening weekend could trail that of 300, debuting with only $60 million. The recent wave of bad reviews probably won’t help attract a larger audience for opening weekend or subsequent screenings, either.

