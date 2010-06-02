Will Warren Buffett Ring The Death Bell For The Ratings Agencies Today?

Photo: CNBC

Pay close attention today if you’re an investor in any one of the ratings agencies, like Moody’s (MCO) today.Warren Buffett will testify today in front of Phil Angelides’ Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission on the role of the ratings agencies in the financial crisis.



Buffett has been a big holder of Moody’s in the past, but he’s pared back his stake at almost every turn in recent quarters. Buffett is a great book talker, and wouldn’t do anything to damage his investments, but if his defence of them is lukewarm, then watch out. Of course, his stake in Moody’s is still sizable. WSJ Deal Journal pegs it at $3.4 billion, so he’s got to be very careful.

The hearings commence at 8:30. Buffett (along with Moody’s CEO Raymond McDaniel) comes in the second session.

Also: To anyone on the commission, can someone ask Moody’s about its Wells Notice from the SEC?

