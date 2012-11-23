The Official Word On Whether VW Will Have Dogs In Its Super Bowl Spot

Photo: VW / YouTube

Deutsch LA created what is probably the most memorable spot in recent Super Bowl history, and it came in the form of a little boy in a Darth Vader suit.After agonizing over how the shop could possibly follow the viral sensation (55 million YouTube views and counting), Deutsch LA decided to turn from children to the next most-loved Super Bowl star: Dogs.



VW came out with an incredible teaser of costumed dogs barking the tune of the Imperial March, which was followed by the 2011 spot of a comically obese golden retriever who just wants to lose weight to fit through his doggy door and run alongside a car.

The dog-theme worked so well that Deutsch LA continued the trend and recently released a popular ad in which a bulldog eats his owners car keys and has to be held against the door to open the vehicle.

Moral of the story: People love dogs. So when I was in the ultra-modern halls of Deutsch LA, I asked the creatives in charge of the 2013 Super Bowl spot if they’d be making an appearance in the next ad.

“It was on the brief,” group creative director and VW genius Michael Kadin said, “NO DOGS.”

“But I don’t know if the whole animal kingdom is off,” creative partner and fellow EVP/GCD Matt Ian joked.

However, Deutsch LA CEO Mike Sheldon was more resolute.

“No, there will decidedly be no animals in our Volkswagen advertising,” Sheldon told BI.

“We just want to do something that is spectacular,” he continued, “that people talk about, that people share, that makes people say, ‘Oh my gosh, I just have to be a part of that Volkswagen religion.'”

Volkswagen has become known for its great Super Bowl spots, so the pressure is always mounting to come up with better-than-before creative.

But Sheldon is confident in Deutsch LA’s still to-be-determined Super Bowl 2013 output.

“The 110 million people watching the Super Bowl aren’t sitting around wondering are you going to beat the Darth ad,” Sheldon said. “We are, clients are, you [the media] are, but the other 109.999 million aren’t. So you just have to do something great that gets the point of the brand across.”

He continued, “We have a great brand combined with clients who have a big appetite for great work, which is 80 per cent of the battle.”

When asked about whether Deutsch LA was thinking of putting celebrities in the spot, Sheldon raised his eyebrows.

“Everything is fair game, but it would never be a celebrity for celebrity’s sake,” he said. “Volkswagen’s too down to earth and charming, too much of a nice story teller brand for that.”

Although, with the right idea, maybe.

“Everything is on the table.”

Except for puppies.

