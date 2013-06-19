Padres Outfielder Saved A Game With A Spectacular Diving Catch In Extra Innings

When it comes to incredible catches, they don’t get much better than the one made by Will Venable of the Padres.



Adding to just the shear beauty of the catch is the importance it played in the game. The Giants had a runner on second base with two outs in the bottom of the 12th inning. If Venable doesn’t catch the ball, the game is over.

Instead, the Padres got out of the inning and won the game in the 13th inning…

Your browser does not support iframes.

