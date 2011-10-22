Will Twitter Lose the Google Relationship? Does It Care?

Google was one of Twitter’s first big clients, licensing data from the company in a large, multi-million dollar deal. Now, it looks like that may be a thing of the past. The future of the relationship is uncertain, and Search Engine Watch indicates that it may not be about money going forward.



Of course, the launch of Google+, the search engine giant’s latest foray into social media, could have something to do with this. Google may want to protect its own property, even if it loses the significant benefits associated with the Twitter relationship.

And for Twitter, this might not actually be a big deal. Back in 2009, it looked as though the future of Twitter was going to come from big-dollar data licensing deals. Now, however, the company is headed in a different direction. It’s relying on advertising to fill its coffers, and the platform has seen several enhancements and big transactions.

I’m not sure that losing the Google deal is a great development for Twitter, though it will give the company a chance to prove that it really can live on its advertising model.

Click here for FREE email alerts from Inside IPO >>

Source: Search Engine Watch



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.