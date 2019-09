Along with Kleiner Perkins, Amazon, and Zynga, Facebook launched a $250 million venture fund for social networking startups yesterday.



Will Twitter launch a similar fund for its app ecosystem in the future?

“I sure hope not,” Twitter’s top investor, Union Square Ventures partner Fred Wilson tells us.

“Companies should do what they do well.”

