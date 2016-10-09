TRUMP: I'M NOT DROPPING OUT

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump insisted Saturday morning that he’d never withdraw from the race, even as pressure mounts for him to step aside amid uproar over vulgar comments he made in 2005 that surfaced in a recording released Friday.

“I’d never withdraw,” Trump told Washington Post political reporter Robert Costa. “I’ve never withdrawn in my life. No, I’m not quitting this race. I have tremendous support.”

Despite growing calls from prominent Republicans asking Trump to leave the race, Trump insists that he’s also hearing people tell him to stay in.

“People are calling and saying, ‘Don’t even think about doing anything else but running,'” he told Costa. “You have to see what’s going on. The real story is that people have no idea the support. I don’t know how that’s going to boil down but people have no idea the support.”

This is a developing story…

