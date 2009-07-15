Will Train Crash Victims Do Better Than Plane Victims At Collecting From AIG?

Survivors (we almost called them victims) of flight 1549 — the miracle plane that landed safely in the Hudson — have been fighting with AIG to collect various insurance claims they’re owed.



AIG has withheld payments on the grounds that surviving a successful emergency landing doesn’t trigger a payout, even if they did have hospital bills and destroyed luggage.

Let’s see if they try fighting an estimated $100 million in damages from the Washington DC Metro crash.

Alas, it will be harder this time for the insurer to say that they weren’t victims, or that there wasn’t neglect on the part of the DC Metro

Bloomberg: American International Group Inc. and insurers at Lloyd’s of London are among firms that may face a combined total of more than $100 million in claims tied to the Washington Metro crash that killed nine people last month.

The costs to the pool of insurers, which also includes Bermuda-based XL Capital Ltd. and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., will depend on estimates of medical care, loss of expected lifetime earnings and the degree of negligence by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

The cost “will easily exceed $100 million,” said Peter Grenier, a lawyer at Washington-based Bode & Grenier LLP, who negotiated a $2.3 million settlement for a man who lost his wife when she was struck by a Metro bus in 2007.

One other outcome: All the insurers say there will be higher fees for train systems in the future. This is probably right. The infrastructure is ageing, and being used more as gas prices and the economy force people off the road. Accidents do seem to be happening at a higher rate than in the past, so costs are goin’ up.

