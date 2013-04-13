The Masters Changed The Rules For Who Makes The Cut, And Now The 14-Year-Old Has A Chance To Make It

The Masters tweaked the rules to allow more players to make the cut, and it gives 14-year-old Tianlang Guan a better chance to play on Saturday and Sunday.



On Wednesday Augusta National chairman announced that the top 50 players and everyone within 10 strokes of the lead at the end of the second round would make the cut.

That’s up from 44 players (plus anyone within 10 strokes) last year.

Guan is at +3 (54th place) right now, but there’s still a lot of golf to be played. To get in the top 50 he probably needs to get to at least +2.

Adding six players doesn’t sound like much, but it could be the difference between the cut being at +1 or +2 today.

As of 11:45 a.m. Friday, there are 37 players at even-par or better, 46 at +1 or better, and 53 at +2 or better.

Guan could also make the cut if no one posts a really low number and he’s still within 10 shots of the lead. The leader is at -6 right now, but there’s only two guys at -5 or better and the course is playing much tougher than it was yesterday. We’d could see a scenario where the leader isn’t lower than -7 or -8, which would really help Guan.

It’s going to be close.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.