Will This Be The Excuse Sarah Palin Uses When She Declines To Run For President?

Photo: Roger H. Goun v. Flickr

Sarah Palin has just put an end to recent speculation that she could be a candidate to replace Michael Steele as Chair of the Republican National Committee. Speculation that started, it should be noted, when Tea Party Nation called for her to do so.Here’s what she told ABC News:



“I respect the desire to have someone in charge of the RNC who understands the wishes of the conservative grassroots and understands that power resides with the people and not the vested interests in DC. However, the primary role of the RNC chair seems be that of fundraiser-in-chief, and there are others who would probably be much more comfortable asking people for money than I would be, and they would definitely enjoy it more.”

Translation: I am making too much money with my books and TV show and Fox News gig to consider taking on an actual job in the party.

