Will These Be the Next New York IPOs?

Everybody loves to watch Silicon Valley, but New York City has plenty of pre-IPO action, too! The capital of capital, it is home to a number of companies that could be future IPO candidates. NYConvergence took a look at four of them, and you should, as well:



1. GiltGroupe: according to the CEO, this company could go public in 2012 – it’s only a consideration at this point, however.

2. FreshDirect: unless you live in a major city, the notion of ordering your groceries online and having them delivered is probably alien. Yet, that’s exactly what FreshDirect does, and it’s a big business. The company is certainly marching toward an IPO – that’s the plan, but so far, it’s only a plan. FreshDirect is said to be valued at $300 mn.

3. Etsy: online arts and crafts is a big business. Etsy may not be in a rush to go public, according to NYConvergence, but the CEO ‘speculated’ that the company would be prepared ‘in three to four years.’ Etsy carries a pre-IPO valuation of $225 mn right now.

4. The Ladders: a job site focused on senior seekers who want more than $100,000 a year has to be a winner in a job market like this one – with high unemployment and higher-level ranks decimated by layoffs. The valuation of $225 mn, per SharesPost trading, certainly makes sense.

Source: NYConvergence



