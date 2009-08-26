Will There Be Fancy Wraps And Sweat Lodges For Stanford As Well?

A federal appeals court in New Orleans said that Allen Stanford, the alleged fraudster who was arrested in June, must stay in jail until his fraud trial.



But why not go further and put him in jail with fellow schemer and all around happy go lucky Bernie Madoff, who seems to having a blast behind bars. What would that look like?

Would the commissary suddenly have very unlikely profits? Would they get purified together in the sweat lodge? And who would win the popularity contest among the “homosexual posse?” Although Sanford bears a closer resemblance to the Village People’s “cowboy,” Madoff and his bare-chested Native American ritual might take the crown.

Bets are in.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.