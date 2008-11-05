Will The Supreme Court Say "F That" To Banning Cuss Words From TV?

It seems like there are more curses on television in more places than ever and the Supreme Court will weigh in on the legality of that today.



While most people will reference George Carlin on this topic with his seven dirty words, we prefer to direct you to something that’s actually funny and much more relevant. The Mr. Show advertising skit about the proliferation of curse words on television. Most dedcidely NSFW and most definitely hilarious. (Heres the link, we’re stuggling to embed this video.)

Bloomberg: While the rest of the country votes, the U.S. Supreme Court will consider curse words — and maybe hear a few.

The justices today will scrutinize a Federal Communications Commission rule that would for the first time subject broadcasters to fines when they air “fleeting expletives” on live television. The FCC rule was a response to vulgar language used by entertainers Cher and Nicole Richie during awards shows on News Corp.’s Fox network.

The four major networks — Fox, Walt Disney Co.’s ABC, CBS Corp.’s CBS and General Electric Co.’s NBC — are battling the agency, seeking to avoid potential fines of $325,000 for each station that airs indecent material between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The prospect of fines “does jeopardize all live television,” said Carter Phillips, a Washington lawyer who will argue for Fox today. “It requires an enormous expenditure to put yourself in a position to bleep out everything that could potentially pop up on a network.”



