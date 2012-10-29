US STOCK MARKETS TO BE CLOSED ON MONDAY

UPDATE:

The SEC has confirmed that trading in all U.S. stock markets will be closed on Monday, reports Bloomberg.



Regulators and exchanges have yet to decide whether markets will be open on Tuesday.

Click here for the New York Stock Exchange’s statement on the matter. Here’s the Nasdaq’s.

EARLIER:

Just breaking now via Reuters.

The US stock market will apparently be closed on Monday.

Earlier it was reported that only the NYSE’s floor trading would close on Monday, however the situation has been escalated.

Other outlets have now confirmed the closure.

The closure raises all kinds of interesting ramifications, including the timing of earnings releases and the dissemination of economic data, which will be voluminous this week.

Here’s the Tweet from Reuters.

