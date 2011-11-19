Can Joe Montana's Son Live Up To The Hype?

With a last name like Montana, you are almost expected to be great especially under centre. Unfortunately, the Montana name did not translate to success for Joe Montana’s eldest son Nate. Now that Nate’s career is all but over (currently plays for the University of Montana), it’s Nick ‘s time to carry on the Montana torch. Earlier today, head coach Steve Sarkisian tweeted to the Husky nation that red-shirt freshman Nick Montana will get his first career start as Washington faces Oregon State this Saturday. Washington QB Keith Price was sidelined after he sustained a left knee injury during last week’s 40-17 loss to USC. Montana entered the game in the 3rd quarter and ended the day with respectable numbers (9-15 for 73 yards and one TD). Washington is 6-4 overall and 4-3 in conference play. With a win over Oregon State, the Huskies will be third in the Pac-12 North looking up at Oregon and Stanford. It is still undetermined if Price will return this season. In the meantime, all eyes will be on Nick Montana.



