Will The 'Real' GDP Please Stand Up?

How do you get from Nominal GDP to Real GDP? You subtract inflation. The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) uses its own GDP deflator for this purpose, which is somewhat different from the BEA’s deflator for Personal Consumption Expenditures and quite a bit different from the better-known Bureau of labour Statistics’ inflation gauge, the Consumer Price Index.



Now that we have the third estimate on Q4 GDP, I’ve updated my charts showing quarterly Real GDP since 1960 with the official and three variant adjustment techniques. The first chart is the official series as calculated by the BEA with the GDP deflator. The second starts with nominal GDP and adjusts using the PCE Deflator, which is also a product of the BEA. The third adjusts nominal GDP with the BLS (Bureau of labour Statistics) Consumer Price Index for Urban Consumers (CPI-U, or as I prefer, just CPI). The forth chart, prompted by several requests, adjusts nominal GDP using the Alternate CPI published by economist John Williams at shadowstats.com

I’ve calculated the latest GDP in all versions to two decimal places to help highlight the differences.

The Lower the Deflator, the Higher the GDP

I have a note at the bottom showing the real GDP calculation method. Suffice to say that the higher the increase in annualized quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) change in the deflator, the lower the real GDP. Conversely the lower the increase (or if there is a decrease), the higher the real GDP. With this in mind, consider: The BEA puts the latest annualized QoQ change in the GDP deflator at 0.9%. That is extremely low (which gives us a higher GDP number). In fact, the Q4 rate of 0.9% is rounded up from 0.8495 (expressed at four decimal places). If I make the same calculation using the annualized QoQ change for CPI, I get 1.3% (rounded from 1.3024).

