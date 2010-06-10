Will The Pressure On BP Create A Real International Rift Between The US And UK

In theory, the decision to pay or not pay a dividend shouldn’t have a radical effect on the stock price of a company (as investors still own the cash on the firm’s balance sheet), but the threat of BP being forced to eliminated its dividend contributed to yesterday’s big downdraft.



Felix Salmon notes a pretty remarkable fact:

BP and Shell between them account for 50% of the dividends paid by UK companies every year. It seems quaint, but there really are a lot of far-from-wealthy people in the UK who live off their dividend income, and those people constitute a surprisingly large part of BP’s shareholder base. If BP suspends its dividend, the only way they can get money from their stock is by selling it.

Reading that, we have a hard time seeing the attack on BP not turning into some kind of bigger political dispute between the US and the UK. Would the UK just watch if we started hammering its pensioners in service of Obama’s political fortune?

