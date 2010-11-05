Will The NHL Be Next To Add The Replay Challenge Flag?

Photo: Flickr/Sasky Saves

Florida Panthers general manager Dale Tallon will propose adding a coach’s challenge to the NHL’s replay rules at next week’s GM meetings, TSN’s Darren Dreger reports.Tallon’s envisions an instant replay system similar to that of the NFL. Coaches would have the ability to challenge within a certain time frame, and would lose a timeout in the event of a lost challenge. But coaches would only get one challenge a game, and can only challenge goal-related plays.



We’re all for it. As legendary NFL coach Don Shula once said: “If people sitting in their living rooms can see a play is called incorrectly, then we should be able to see it, too.” There’s no reason for human error to get in the way of a correct call.

