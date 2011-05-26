Will The Last UBS Investment Banker Please Turn Out The Lights?

UBS has lost yet another senior investment banker.



Last night a UBS spokeswoman confirmed that Christopher Abbate, the head of UBS AG’s U.S. leveraged finance group, had left the bank this week, according to Reuters.

His departure comes just a few days after UBS CEO Oswald Gruebel emailed the Swiss bank’s investment bankers, pledging that the bank was dedicated to expanding its investment banking business.

This post originally appeared at CNBC.com.

