A Lot Of People Are Saying Women Should Not Buy The IPhone 6 Plus

A weird meme is developing around whether women should buy the iPhone 6 Plus. At 5.5 inches, maybe it is “too big” for them, a number of reviewers have said.

This is important: People don’t just buy phones for the technical specs and product features, as tech bloggers tend to believe. They use them as fashion statements and lifestyle accessories, as much as communication devices.

So if women feel the iPhone 6 Plus isn’t for them because they don’t have hands or pockets big enough to hold the thing, it could theoretically retard sales.

“There are a couple of reasons why the Apple iPhone 6 Plus might also be too big for me to purchase,” wrote Lauren Goode in Re/code. “It didn’t fit well in pockets. And it was too big to hold in my hand, or even wear on my arm, during fitness activities. This is key for me.”

It was too big for her to take on a run or a workout also, she concluded.

“Women may not be so lucky with the new iPhones,” wrote Abby Johnston on the feminist blog Bustle. Pockets on women’s jeans are smaller than those in men’s jeans, and the iPhone 6 Plus might not fit in women’s. “There are two possible solutions here: Bigger pockets for jeans. Or smaller phones. What’ll it be, world?”

GottaBeMobile produced this video as a guide to which of Apple’s phones will fit into which gender’s pockets. Spoiler alert: Both the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus are too big for many women’s jeans. (And many women’s jeans don’t have either front or back pockets, so the “will it fit?” question is more crucial for women than men, who always have four pockets to choose from.)

CNET had an even more elaborate guide, in which readers are asked to print out pieces of paper to see if they will fit into your clothes.

Women could put their phones in a bag, of course, at least when they’re not at the gym.

But InfoWorld complains that the iPhone 6 Plus is too big for some men, too! “One issue I have with phablets is pocket fit — or the lack thereof in a standard men’s shirt pocket. Technically, it fits, but not comfortably or securely,” writes Galen Gruman.

At Business Insider, we’ve also heard that some women worry whether the phone will be so big it will fall out of a pocket and into the toilet.

If you’re a back-pocket person, this is a real issue.

I’ve owned a 5.1 inch Samsung Galaxy S5 for a few months and more than once kind strangers in Starbucks have handed me my phone, which fell unnoticed out of my back pocket onto the floor.

The obvious solution? Keep your phone in your front pocket. But as GottaBeMobile points out, the new iPhone 6 Plus is so big it might prevent you from sitting down.

