Will The Industry Standard Make A Comeback?

Are the wheels in motion at The Industry Standard? The Standard, a storied Internet-biz magazine from the dot-com heyday, could be coming back to life — at least online. After former employee (and current Barron’s editor) Eric Savitz noticed a new “coming back” graphic on The Standard‘s former Web site, owner IDG Communications sent out a statement confirming the company may resurrect the publication: “IDG Communications is exploring the creation of a media property covering emerging technologies and the Internet economy, potentially using IDG’s Industry Standard Brand.” PaidContent’s Rafat Ali wonders aloud: “Do we need another publication, albeit a storied one, covering this space?” But we say welcome back!



