Will The Fed's Response To Better Economic News Crush The Stock Market?

The other day, Larry Kudlow invited us on the show to discuss whether the Fed will turn the dollar around to respond to some of the better economic numbers. Steve Forbes (Forbes CEO), Michael Mussa (former IMF chief economist), and Michael Darda (MKM Partners) joined us to discuss the probable response of the Fed to the economy and the markets to the Fed.



Our position is that the Fed will likely respond far more slowly than anyone expects, meaning a spike in the dollar and a market crash is unlikely. Although, we have to admit, when you are engaged in this kind of Kremlinology of the Fed, you are trying to predict inherently unpredictable contingent human actions. So it’s a fool’s game.

Here we are willingly playing the fool:





