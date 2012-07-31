The Most Important Charts For The Rest Of The Week

Photo: Waverly Advisors

We’ve been posting slides from Waverly Advisors’ excellent client presentations. This week, along with a technical breakdown of markets, their focus is on whether the Federal Reserve will act at this week’s meeting.Their summary of the situation:



This week’s FOMC meeting will result in significant changes in language at minimum, with discussions of extended accommodative policy and preparations for further actions likely. The important question today is not what the Fed will do, but rather what expectations are priced into markets.

Also included is an interesting take on a gold short, and a possible bear flag in US equities. Take a look at their analysis of the decision, and the market set up for the week.

NOTE: Thanks to Waverly Advisors for permission to run this presentation. Check them out here

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.