Will The Economic Recession Be The Golden Age For Collaboration?

Photo: CreativeCrowds via Flickr

For many companies, collaboration has been the key to surviving the recession.From data collection to design to manufacturing and supply, veteran corporations and online start-ups have been thinking of new ways to collaborate with each other and the public to cut costs and come up with new ideas.



Check out these examples of innovative collaborations:

AOL and Patch Media

AOL, in the midst of transitioning to an ad-supported business model, acquired the experimental network of Patch websites to invigorate the local news business. Patch reporters cover Town Hall, fires, the police blotter, high school sports, community theatre and other local developments, all from home. But how does AOL plan to make money from this collaboration?

By cutting costs: with no paper product, one low-paid editor, and a few freelancers, it costs 1/25th the amount to run a Patch Site as opposed to an average daily newspaper, according to The Atlantic Wire.

General Electric and the Ecomagination Challenge

GE’s Ecomagination Challenge is an open call to action for businesses, entrepreneurs, innovators and students that seeks breakthrough ideas to create a cleaner, more efficient and economically viable power grid, as well as accelerate the adoption of smart grid technologies. GE and its partners are pledging $200 million in capital to be invested globally into promising start-ups and ideas. The winner will be announced on Nov. 16, 2020.

Cadbury and the Carbon Disclosure Project

The Carbon Disclosure Project, a collaboration of over 315 institutional investors with assets under management of more than $41 trillion, began a “Supply Chain Leadership Collaboration” with Cadbury Schweppes at the end of 2007.

The collaboration began engaging Cadbury Schweppes’ supply chain to report carbon footprints and climate change-relevant information, such as greenhouse gas emissions data, emissions reduction targets and climate change strategy.

Proctor & Gamble and the Supplier Scorecard

Proctor & Gamble launched a new supplier scorecard and rating system that’s designed to measure and improve the environmental sustainability of its 75,000 suppliers. The scorecard measures P&G suppliers’ energy use, water use, waste disposal and greenhouse gas emissions on a year-to-year basis, reports Triple Pundit.

What’s more, P&G took the unusual step of making the scorecard “open code,” so that any interested organisation can use it.

Zooppa and You

Zooppa is a global social network for creative talent that crowdsources advertising. Founded in 2007, Zooppa has made it through the recession by partnering with companies to launch ad contests for cash prizes. Prize winners are selected by the brands.

As of May 2010, more than 70 brands have launched crowdsourced advertising campaigns on Zooppa’s platform including Google, Nike, Hershey’s, General Mills, Microsoft, NBC Universal, and Mini Cooper, according to Talent Zoo.

