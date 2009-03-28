Will The 'Conficker' Virus Nuke The Internet On April 1?

- The ‘Conficker’ virus is reportedly set to fry millions of computers on April 1 [WashPost]
- A draft version of the ‘Open Cloud Manifesto’ that Microsoft and Amazon both snubbed has been leaked online [Scribd]
- Tweetdeck raises $300,000 [peHUB]
- Twitter to make it clear what’s an ad on twitter.com [ClickZ]
- Beloved 90s computer game Myst coming to iPhone [Wired]
