Will The 'Conficker' Virus Nuke The Internet On April 1?

Eric Krangel
  • The ‘Conficker’ virus is reportedly set to fry millions of computers on April 1 [WashPost]
  • A draft version of the ‘Open Cloud Manifesto’ that Microsoft and Amazon both snubbed has been leaked online [Scribd]
  • Tweetdeck raises $300,000 [peHUB]
  • Twitter to make it clear what’s an ad on twitter.com [ClickZ]
  • Beloved 90s computer game Myst coming to iPhone [Wired]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sai-us